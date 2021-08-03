The first reviews of “A Quiet Place 2” with Emily Blunt appear – critics praise

But there are still a couple of remarks about John Krasinski’s horror.

Promo poster for the movie “A Quiet Place 2”

The first reviews of critics for the long-awaited film “A Quiet Place 2” starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski appeared on the web.



Horror was supposed to be shown back in 2020, there were even reviews on Twitter. However, due to the coronavirus, the premiere was postponed. It was not in vain that the sequel was a success! On Rotten Tomatoes, Quiet Place 2 has an 89% rating at the time of writing, and 73% on Metacritic.

Bloody Disgusting writes that John Krasinski, who also directs and writes, has kept the spirit of the first part. Another journalist noted the game of Millie Simmonds:

“A great sequel that creates the thrill and makes the audience fall in love again. Krasinski does not break his format. This is a lot of the Simmonds show, and she’s doing it well. ”

However, the Little White Lies critic is disappointed with what he saw:

“The ridiculously contrived scenario is disappointing. […] We will not say how it will end, but from the suddenly launched credits, eyes roll, and there is no thrill in the heart. ”

812filmreviews believes that Quiet Place 2 is just a preparation for the third film, which cannot be enjoyed as a separate independent story. RogerEbert.com also writes that the film teases a sequel, but the journalist still praises the film for this:

“Even if the sequel remains in the shadow of the original, I immediately wanted to see the third part.”

IGN Movies also thinks it’s a long way from the original. However, the critic stresses that the film is still good:

“While A Quiet Place 2 cannot surpass its predecessor and achieve multi-layered storytelling, it is still a very exciting and well-thought-out sequel.”

But Beyond the Trailer writes that the sequel is just better than the original:

“It’s amazing, but it’s even better than the first movie. John Krasinski proves that he is a talented screenwriter, director and actor. A very beautiful thriller with elements in the spirit of Spielberg. ”

Not everyone appreciated the fact that the film simultaneously shows events from different periods of time. However, The Guardian liked this “trick”:









“The dual storylines are ingeniously introduced into the plot. And there are some screamers that made me jump out of my chair screeching. ”

Recall that according to the plot, the Abbot family will have to leave their home and find a new safe place in the world, in which one cannot make noise, because alien monsters hunt for sounds. Noah Joop, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou also starred in the film.

The premiere of the film “Quiet Place 2” is scheduled for June 3.

