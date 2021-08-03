The secret of the success of a star makeup artist: Michael Anthony, the favorite stylist of Arina Grande, tells

Today Michael Anthony has become one of the most promising celebrity makeup artists. Among his regular clients are Katy Perry, Paris Hilton and his favorite Ariana Grande. However, these feelings are very mutual – the singer has not been cheating on Michael for several years now and has been working with him both on the set of videos and at all important events. Thanks to him, Grande’s signature beauty image was formed: pastel colors, a lot of sparkles, natural shine and glossy lip gloss. But she can’t do without experiments either: especially for the clip “34 + 35” Michael turned the singer into a futuristic robot woman who appears on the screen with white graphic arrows and dark red lipstick, or with makeup in the form of microcircuits around the eyes and bright – pink lipstick on the lips.

However, his success story is far from simple – yes, it’s not a matter of luck at all, but of hard work. Michael was born in Frankfurt into a military family, and his childhood was spent in constant travels across the states of the United States. From an early age, he was interested in creativity: at the age of six, Anthony first tried on the role of a beauty expert – while all the boys were playing in the military and were fond of cars, he imagined himself the owner of an exclusive spa in which he transformed everyone. Later, he began to come up with beauty images for his sisters, friends and “anyone who was ready to trust unquestioningly,” Anthony recalls. After honing his skills at MAC Cosmetics, he moved to New York, where he got a job as an assistant and managed to work with such industry legends as Pat McGrath, Diane Kendal and Mark Carrasquillo.

In an interview with Vogue, Michael Anthony spoke about his secret of success and what it’s like to work with A-list celebrities, and also gave some advice to aspiring makeup artists.

What was your idea of ​​beauty when you were a teenager?

The main source of inspiration for me was the glamor of the 1980s: patent leather, notes of punk and synth-pop music, which then sounded from every corner. Janet Jackson and her favorite makeup artist Kevin Ocoin, Madonna in the 1991 documentary In Bed with Madonna, which features the work of makeup artist Joan Geir, heroine of the TV series Dallas (1978-1991), and their signature eyeshadow and lipstick with cold shimmer … Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic eye makeup in purple shades and, of course, the portrait of my lovely mother hanging in our hallway, where she poses with perfect manicure and very long eyelashes. I think I was most influenced by the images of strong women in the 1980s and 1990s.

What does makeup mean to you?

Since childhood, I have been a very diligent child, I liked to immerse myself in some business and completely focus on it – for me it is something like meditation. It helps to collect thoughts, but at the same time there is always some element of the game. I like to see the result, how people change thanks to my work, they feel more confident and beautiful.

Why did you decide to become a makeup artist?

To be honest, it seems to me that I have never chosen this path consciously. Makeup has always been a part of me, just at one point my hobby turned into a job. I dreamed of seeing my work on glossy pages, and so I began to learn how to use glitter, shadows, red lipstick, concealer and any other tools that would help me create a unique makeup, transform a person into some other version of myself.

What can you call your main achievement?

I heard that in the fashion industry you must have “30 Important Jobs”. One of my biggest projects was working on the covers of two Vogue editions – Australian and Indian. Both times I created a beauty look for the inimitable Katy Perry. When the covers were released, it seemed to me that this was just the limit of my dreams.

What is your main source of inspiration?

I am inspired by colleagues, creative people with their own sense of style. I managed to work with many underground artists and representatives of the New York club scene, they are all very cool. And now I actively follow the creations of makeup artists on TikTok and newfangled trends on Instagram and am amazed at the ingenuity of the new generation.









How would you describe your creative process and aesthetic handwriting?

The most important thing in my work is to be responsible with what kind of energy I broadcast, and to be in contact with my clients. For this, it is very important to be able to listen. If we talk about my visual aesthetics, then I always have the phrase “something like that” in my head. It means the following: first, I do basic makeup or an image in which a person feels comfortable, and then add some kind of my own chip. I hate the words experimental and trendy, although I hear them a lot. I prefer definitions like “nice”, “bold” or “colorful”.

Working with Ariana Grade, how much do you consider her wishes? What principles do you follow when creating makeup for her?

She is an incredible beauty with and without makeup, and it is a pleasure to work with her neat features. We always start from the idea of ​​a specific project. She has a very recognizable image, and I always keep it in my head when I want to add something unusual to my makeup, be it double or white graphic arrows. We even decorated her eyelashes with paper flowers once!

What was the inspiration for the image in the video “34 + 35”?

For this video, we have come up with a soft retro look of a “robot woman” in powdery shades with pearl shimmer. Another make-up was more unusual – for it I made a model of a computer microcircuit from silver tape and buttons. It was fun to try it all on her and see the whole image come to life on the screen.

What advice would you give to those who are just starting their way in the industry?

My top tip is to work hard. For some it will sound old-fashioned, tedious, and for some it will even frighten off, but believe me, experience and knowledge in this area cannot be obtained in a simple way. I would also advise you to constantly work on your relationship with yourself, on your mental and physical health. Also, find what interests you in this area the most, and hone your own vision, without thinking about how it corresponds to the “norm.”

What moment in your career are you most proud of?

On the inauguration day of the President of the United States in January 2021, when Katy Perry sang the song Firework at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, it was incredible. After such a difficult year, it was very important to feel like a part of such a joyful and bright event.

How important is the concept of beauty in your work?

There is a kind of dualism in him. On the one hand, this is how we, at the level of the unconscious, evaluate someone’s facial features, their symmetry, colors, proportions, and so on. On the other hand, we can achieve all this with the help of cosmetics, using it as a kind of armor from the outside world. I always keep this in my head when I work. Sometimes it is enough for me to just emphasize the natural symmetry of the face, and sometimes – to give a person the very tool of protection in the form of glitter and false eyelashes, with which he will enter the stage. Everyone puts something of their own into the concept of beauty.

And what is beauty for you personally?

Beauty is impossible without development. I like to watch how the personality grows and changes, to witness evolution. For me, beauty is uniqueness, family traits that are passed down from generation to generation, self-esteem and self-confidence.

What plans do you have for the future?

Hopefully there will be more collaborations with brands that strive for diversity. And I’m not just talking about people on the set or in the dressing room, but also about those who take part in business negotiations and hold leadership positions. If we talk about the industry as a whole, I hope that more and more young creative units will come to the head of prestigious brands and to the role of creative directors. I would also like to see more examples of collaboration with people from different walks of life, different ages and with different experiences. In other words: the road for the young!