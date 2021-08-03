The sequel to “Harry Potter” will be removed without Emma Watson

Recently it became known that in the near future work will begin on the continuation of the cult series of films about “Harry Potter”. This was stated by the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Killar.

“There is this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we are incredibly grateful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling, and there is a lot of positive and potential in that,” Killar said at an investor conference. …

At the same time, not all of the “star caste” will appear in the sequel. According to We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. discusses a new project with actress Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger. However, the star is in no hurry to answer, so another actress may appear in the film.

Representatives of the studio fear that without Emma Watson the film will not be as successful, and fans of the Potter may be disappointed. But even in this situation, they will have one advantage: the replacement actress can be paid several times less, which will significantly reduce the production costs of the sequel.

Recall that Harry Potter is back: a series about a young wizard will appear on HBO Max.

