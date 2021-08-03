The trailer for the 2nd season of “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston has been released – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Apple TV has unveiled a trailer for the second season of its hit drama series The Morning Show.

If anyone missed the first one, we will tell you thesis: this is an extremely topical thing about the merciless exposure of the sexual predator Mitch, the host of a super-successful, in fact, morning American show. The abominations of which colleagues and management have covered for years. But now the hour has come to open the boil of the bitter truth! The sex ghoul is pushed out, and a young, lively and extremely progressive journalist Bradley is introduced in his place.

Mitch is played by Steve Carell. The young progressive (although, on the other hand, the young was a little older already) – Reese Witherspoon. Aniston perfectly plays the former co-host of Mitch Alex, who, against the background of the scandal and the appearance of Bradley in the sky, the doomsday clock is ticking very loudly.









In the background are in-depth intrigue and undercover fuss in the canal boss camp.

The entire cast of the series in the second season will return to their places. Moreover, the action will unfold during the COVID pandemic, for which the scriptwriters had to react sensitively and correct the script “on wheels”. Well, BLM, there is now a place, of course, will be found.

Interestingly, by the way, they quickly adjusted the script for the first season to include the situation with the #MeToo movement.

Premiere – September 17th.