The vintage shop where Kylie Jenner found jeans from Tom Ford’s archived Gucci collection

Tom Ford served as creative director for Gucci for ten years, from 1994 to 2004. And all these years, his clothes looked like only the very sexy, rich and famous could wear them. Today, we are increasingly reminded of Ford’s provocative advertising campaigns, his Gucci thongs with a massive brand logo and translucent petite cardigans that models worn on a naked body at the brand’s shows. And today – as then – sex is trending again. Therefore, the Kardashian family, which makes millions from such aggressive sexuality, is very fond of turning to Ford’s archival collections for Gucci.

Today, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram a series of photos in which she poses against the background of a blue sports car in jeans from the Gucci men’s spring 2001 collection. Moreover, it is clear from the photographs – the Kardashian family has no reverence for rare archival items – men’s jeans are just as mercilessly altered to fit Kylie’s figure, like all vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dresses from her sister Kim’s collection.

Gucci menswear spring 2001







Jeans stylists Kylie found in the New York store The Son of Sex, founded by student Nilesh Rodrigo last year. Kylie is the first celebrity to reach out to Rodrigo, but now she’s clearly not the last. In addition, there is a really large selection of very rare things not only from Gucci, but also from Alexander McQueen, and Helmut Lang, and many other brands.

Here you can see not only vintage, but also items from the archival collections of the 2000-2010s. For example, the Céline sweaters from the Phoebe Fileo era, the Prada Linea Rossa tech windbreakers from the early 2000s, and Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein 205W39NYC jackets. Prices at The Son of Sex range from $ 115 to $ 4,250, and jeans, like Kylie’s, were $ 500. And on the site, by the way, they are still available, so maybe Nilesh has another pair in stock?