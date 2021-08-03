Timberlake’s friend revealed the singer’s secret

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. The American singer and actor is reluctant to share his personal changes with the world.

The family of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel is replenished again. The 39-year-old singer and his 38-year-old wife became the parents of their second baby.









Timberlake’s friend and former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass accidentally revealed this. The musician visited the family and shared his impressions.

“The kid is, of course, very cute. Looks like Justin and Jessica, ”Bass said.

The musician was very careful in his statements and carefully considered everything that was worth communicating. So, he called the question about the name of the child interesting, but did not answer: “Justin will kill me,” Lance explained.

Earlier, the birth of a second baby was confirmed by singer Brian McKnight, writes the Daily Star. According to the musician, family and children have become the most important things in the world for Justin.

However, no matter how hard Timberlake and Bill tried to keep everything personal in secret, this is not always possible thanks to overly sociable relatives. Jessica’s mom could not resist and announced that the couple had a boy, the brother of five-year-old Silas.

The second child is likely the culmination of Justin and Jessica’s reconciliation after Timberlake was caught kissing 31-year-old actress Alisha Weinwright. After that, the singer had to publicly apologize for this act to his family.