TV presenter compared titled Pekingese with Jennifer Aniston – Gazeta.ru

TV presenter and comedian John Oliver, in his “Events of the Week,” compared the Pekingese Wasabi, who won the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Talking about the last show, John Oliver proposed to rename some of the dogs and chose the nickname “Jennifer Aniston” for Wasabi – probably, finding similarities between the dog’s and actress’s hairstyles. The publication drew attention to the comedian’s joke The wrap…

Previously reportedthat the dog with an unusual nickname was the best among more than 2,400 other dogs in 209 breeds. It is noted that Pekingese dogs have already won the competition five times.

The ancestors of Wasabi are also titled champions of dog shows. His grandfather Malachy was the winner of the Westminster Kennel Club in 2012. The three-year-old male himself also won the 2019 American Kennel Club National Championship.