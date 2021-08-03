Users lost 344 ETH while trying to buy Mila Kunis’ NFT show

Launched by Mila Kunis’s Orchard Farm Productions, the animation show Stoner Cats raised 3,647 ETH (over $ 9M at the time of writing) in 35 minutes of token sale.

We SOLD OUT in 35 meow-nutes! 🙀 If you got a TOKEn, drop it here! – Stoner Cats (@stonercatstv) July 27, 2021

A collection of 10 420 NFTs in the form of digital cats was put up for sale at a price of 0.35 ETH each. Asset owners will have access to episodes of the show. The project uses the proceeds from the sale of NFT to fund the production of the series.

The token sale was not without problems. Due to the excitement, the cost of commissions on the Ethereum network has increased, and some have not received tokens. As a result, according to Dune Analytics, users lost 344 ETH when trying to buy an NFT project.

Analysts joked that “cats littered the Ethereum network again”, hinting at the situation with the CryptoKitties game.

Stoner Cats partner and Mila Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher said the project team will “personally donate” ETH to cover all fees for failed transactions.

PS. We are going to personally gift ETH to cover all failed transaction fees. More details to come. – ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 31, 2021

He also assured that the team “followed industry standards and found no glitches.”

Some NFTs are already on sale on the OpenSea marketplace – for example, a token with a character image voiced by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

In addition to him, the heroes of the show speak with the voices of such stars as Jane Fonda, Seth MacFarlane, Chris Rock and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher themselves.

Earlier, Buterin appeared in a video by Kunis and Kutcher called Kitchen talks, explaining what Ethereum is and how it works.

Read about NFT in our cards. ForkLog also explained how to create, purchase and sell NFTs.

