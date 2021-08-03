Which celebrity has overdone in pursuit of the perfect smile, and whose teeth look perfect?

People who want a beautiful smile for themselves are divided into two camps: some dream that no one would ever guess that their teeth are covered with veneers. Others deliberately ask the dentist to make the pearl color of Hollywood and do not worry about what people think of them.

Orthodontics, orthopedics, whitening and other tools give freedom of choice in changing a smile from just healthy to incredible white and unnatural. An expert, Elena Ivanovna Ryzhkova, manager of the dental clinic “ZubOK”, will help us to understand the example of stars.

Demmy Moor

Talent, of course, determines not only the appearance of the actress. After the role in “The Ghost”, we remembered her fine acting and natural smile. But, unfortunately, even the most talented celebrities are adjusting to trends, and Demi Moore was no exception: she replaced her natural teeth with veneers. Unfortunately, she was unable to maintain a natural smile. The color and shape of the veneers could be customized more individually.

Emma Watson

Young Emma, ​​best known for her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter saga, also shed her natural smile. And we cannot call her changes in appearance 100 percent successful. Like many stars, politicians and athletes, Watson’s new teeth look too snow-white, and the veneers seem to have slightly changed the shape of the girl’s smile itself.

Morgan Freeman

An example of one of the most famous smile transformations among Hollywood stars. Such an actor can be forgiven for everything, but not for running teeth. It is difficult to say for sure what diseases Mr. Freeman faced, but the risk of tooth loss and the potential withdrawal of the gums from the dental bone did not bode well. Probably, a full-fledged prosthetics of all teeth was carried out, we will not exclude partial orthopedics with veneers.









Kate Middleton

It seems that having acquired the status of a member of the royal family, Kate has undergone a serious upgrade, because she was ahead of her almost daily communication with the press. The aligned smile line and light whitening almost do not give out the intervention of dentists, but only add charm to it.

Zac Efron

The idol of all teenage girls since the time of the movie “High School Musical” has made a radical change in his smile. Probably, after orthodontic treatment, the color and shape of the teeth changed significantly. Only fangs give out the actor, which suggests that orthopedics was partial. Although the color of the veneers is selected appropriately and even, one might say, ideally, you cannot hide a serious dental intervention.

Tom Cruise

In childhood and a young age, things with a smile at Tom Cruise were very bad. The treatment had to take place in two stages: orthodontics and orthopedics. The actor’s veneers look appropriate and perfectly matched. Their color was originally natural, but then Tom Cruise succumbed to the trends, adding sparkling whiteness to the smile.

Lindsey Lohan

The famous rebel spoiled her teeth with addictions. Although the natural smile of the actress was not perfect anyway, her teeth were too small for the shape of her jaw. The updated version performs not only an aesthetic function, but also restores the ability to fully chew food. True, the doctor did not guess the color: there is a lack of transparency and therefore the teeth look a little ceramic, like dishes.