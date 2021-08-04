a new shot of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and the name of the actor who will play Prince Charles, HELLO! Russia

The production of a new film about a short period in the life of Princess Diana entered the final stage – the film crew moved from Germany to the UK. However, until now, much about this picture is kept secret: for example, until yesterday it was not known who would play one of the main roles, Prince Charles. It was the 35-year-old British actor Jack Farthing. His short filmography (23 works in total) includes roles in the TV series “Silk”, “Poldark”, “Da Vinci Demons” and “Dancing on the Edge.”

Jack Farthing

Also, the press service of the film company Neon Films published on the network the second photo of 30-year-old Kristen Stewart in the image of Princess Diana (the first can be viewed here). It depicts the actress in a plaid jacket, in which she could be seen in those years at one of the official events. And on the left hand there is a copy of the same Lady Dee engagement ring made of 18-carat gold with an oval-shaped Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. For many years, the owner of the ring has been Diana’s daughter-in-law and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.









Kristen Stewart

The plot will unfold over three days on Christmas Eve, in the early 1990s, at Sandringham Royal Estate in Norfolk… Princess Diana finally realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles has failed and decides to relinquish her future status as Queen of England. The film was directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain. He also directed the 2016 film Jackie, about the widow of the 35th President of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy. The film-biography starring Natalie Portman tells about the first days after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Recall that the role of the queen of human hearts will be played by the star of “Twilight”, it became known in June last year. This decision caused a flurry of criticism: many felt that Stewart was not suitable for the role of a princess. But the director explained his opinion: