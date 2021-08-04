a new snapshot has appeared on the network

The network posted a new photo of American actress Kristen Stewart from the set of the movie “Spencer”, in which she plays Princess Diana.

The celebrity posed for the camera in a tweed jacket with a red and green check. The corresponding snapshot is published on the page in Twitter “The Playlist” (scroll the news to the end to see it).

Note that in a similar outfit, the Princess of Wales made a visit to Portsmouth in 1989.

Also in the frame is a copy of Lady Dee’s engagement ring on Stewart’s hand. With the original decoration, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton.









What is known about the movie “Spencer”

The film tells about one of the most dramatic moments in the life of Princess Diana. In the story, Lady Di will spend Christmas weekend in 1991 with the royal family. It is in Norfolk that the princess decides to part ways with Charles.

By the way, the director of the drama “Spencer” was Pablo Larrain, who offered Kristen Stewart the role of Princess Diana. Filming will take place in Germany and the UK, and the film is expected to launch in the fall of 2021. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, Princess Diana appeared in a revealing black outfit with an open shoulder line at a charity event in 1994 due to her husband Prince Charles’ confession of treason. So, the image went down in history as a “dress of revenge”.