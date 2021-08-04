An insider spoke about the novel by Emma Watson and Leo Robinton: “Head over heels in love”

Emma Watson

As much as fans of the Harry Potter films would like to see 31-year-old Emma Watson and 33-year-old Tom Felton together as a couple, now they are both happy with other people (although between them, according to Felton, there is still “something “). So, Emma has been dating 31-year-old Californian businessman Leo Robinton for over a year now, and, according to insiders, she really hopes that their relationship will have a long-term future.

Emma is head over heels in love with Leo. And she has never been so happy in a relationship before. They have a lot in common, and they spend all their free time together,

A source told Us Weekly.

Emma and Leo were first spotted kissing in the fall of 2019 outside a bakery in London. According to rumors, Watson’s boyfriend was introduced to her parents.

The couple does not advertise their personal life and leads a closed lifestyle. When rumors about their possible engagement appeared on the network, Emma denied this news. But sources say that she did this not because she believes that their romance with Leo may end soon, she just does not want to rush into such a responsible step.

Emma is fully prepared and set for the long term, but she doesn’t want to rush. She was a little annoyed when people started gossiping about their engagement. It’s just a very personal moment

– the insider shared.

He added that the couple’s friends are confident that Leo and Emma will legitimize their relationship when they are ready for this, but so far the lovers are happy with the way things are now.

The main thing for them is love and trust in each other. And in order for Emma to be happy, you don’t need a ring or a stamp in your passport,

– he noted.









Many believed that the changes in the star’s personal life could be the reason that she pushed her acting career into the background or even decided to leave the cinema. However, the representative of the actress denied this, saying that she was not going to go anywhere. Watson herself also reassured the fans, saying that if she suddenly decides to do this, she will certainly inform about it herself.