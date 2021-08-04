Angelina Jolie won the child custody appeal. However, the case can still be continued with a new judge | Hromadske television

This was stated in the court’s decision of July 23, according to the BBC.

In its ruling, the appellate court noted that Judge Ouderkerk did not disclose his business relationship with Pitt’s lawyers.

“It was an ethical violation that could raise doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial,” – stated in the Court of Appeal.

As the newspaper writes, the ruling of the appellate instance means that the legal battle for the couple’s five minor children may have to be resumed before a new judge.

At the same time, a spokesman for Brad Pitt said that “Factual evidence”that forced Judge Ouderkerk to rule in May 2021 have not changed. Jolie’s representatives have yet to comment on this decision.

What preceded this?

In May 2021, private judge John Ouderkerk made a decision according to which Hollywood actor Brad Pitt received joint custody of his minor children with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie have six children: their own 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as three adopted children – 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara and 19-year-old Maddox.









According to the judge’s decision, the actor was able to spend much more time with his minor children. During the trial, Jolie did not object to joint custody, but declared the existence “Other issues of concern”… She also criticized the judge’s decision not to allow children to testify in court.

What is this business?

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and they have been arguing over child custody ever since. Many witnesses, experts and therapists were involved in the trial.

Law enforcement officers investigated the case of Brad Pitt’s possible abuse of children, but later the charges were dropped from him.