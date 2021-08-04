Aniston said she stopped communicating with unvaccinated friends

The celebrity stated that she does not want to waste time on people who do not listen to the facts.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston said she no longer communicates with friends who do not want to be vaccinated against coronavirus because of their views.

According to the actress, she does not want to convince anyone of anything and spend her time on people who “just do not listen to the facts” when it comes to science, writes InStyle.









Instead, the actress “struck such people out of her life.” The celebrity stressed that Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID base their position on “fear or propaganda.”

“There is a large group of people who oppose vaccination or simply don’t listen to the facts. This is a real shame. I lost several people from my environment who refused to get vaccinated, it was annoying, ”she admitted.

“I believe it is a moral and professional responsibility to communicate, as we are not all tested and tested every single day,” she explained.

At the same time, she is convinced that it is the moral duty of public figures to inform people. Aniston does not deny that everyone has the right to their own opinion, but often this opinion has no basis, the actress concluded.