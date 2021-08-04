Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman to star in “Solo” for Amazon

Amazon Studios will collaborate with Hunters, writer and producer David Weil, in a new project, the anthology Solo. The project will star Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Deadline reported.

This seven-part series explores the deeper meaning of human connections. In each episode, viewers will see unique stories, each of which will show how “even in the most seemingly isolated moments for us, in the most disparate circumstances, we are all connected.”

The show will also feature Ouzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Nicole Behari (Shame, Sleepy Hollow), Anthony Mackie (The Avengers, Altered Carbon), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) , “Downton Abbey”) and Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”, “Assimilation Difficulties”).









The project began to be developed in October 2020. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The release will take place in over 240 countries through the Amazon Prime Video platform. The episodes will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff, Tiffany Johnson and Weill himself.

“I am overjoyed that I am bringing Solo to life with this group of artists whom I admire so deeply. I created the script with the desire to tell stories of connection, hope and the search for that common in humanity that binds us all, ”said Weil.

Also Amazon Studios will develop the next project Nicole Kidman – an English-language remake of the Norwegian film “Hope”. In addition, Mike Cahill’s fantasy drama Bliss, starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, and the crime comedy Funky, starring Rosamund Pike, will also air on the platform in February.