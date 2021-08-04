Anne Hathaway on the Set of WeCrashed | Vogue Ukraine

Disheveled hair, a leopard coat and a scratched face – this is what Manhattan residents could see this Anne Hathaway weekend. Right now, the actress is filming an Apple TV miniseries called WeCrashed and tells the story of the collapse of the American corporation WeWork, which was at the center of a huge scandal in 2019. The series is based on a documentary podcast.

Anne Hathaway on the set of WeCrashed

WeWork is an American startup with a turnover of almost $ 50 billion. He specialized in creating coworking spaces. In 2019, after the sale of public shares, the startup found itself at the center of a scandal: the owners were accused of financial fraud and a toxic corporate culture. For example, the New York Times wrote that Chef Adam Neumann once impulsively decided to ban meat in all WeWork premises (while keeping an ice bath in his office), and The Guardian notes that his wife Rebecca (sister of Gwyneth Paltrow) allegedly fired several employees for “bad mood”. Outside of the corporate arena, the Neumans’ lifestyles have proven to be just as wild, from their 10,000-square-foot estate with a guitar-shaped living room to their obsession with flying around the world in private jets (despite their supposedly fanatical drive for sustainability).









Anne Hathaway on the set of WeCrashed

In the series, which will tell about the collapse of the WeWork corporation, a stellar cast: Jared Leto will play the owner of the company Adam Neumann, and Anne Hathaway – his wife Rebecca. Judging by the first shots from the set, a lot of attention in the series will be paid to fashion: Adam and Rebecca are known for their bright style, inspired by the 2000s. On the set, Hathaway managed to change several outfits: leggings and birkenstock, as well as flared jeans and snakeskin boots. The creator of WeCrashed is Lee Eisenberg, who came up with the super popular TV series The Office.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on the set of WeCrashed