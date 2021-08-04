Anne Hathaway spoke about criticism of her role in Les Miserables and shooting to Lockdown

Source: The Sun

It was the film Les Miserables that brought Anne Hathaway the prestigious Oscar. In the film, the actress played Fantina, and therefore had to cut her hair and lose 11 kilograms of weight. As Anne Hathaway recalls, in an interview, she said that she ate one oatmeal to “look like a dead man.” These words angered people who bombarded the actress with angry messages. Anne Hathaway benefited from hating.

“I don’t want to dig into the past, but then people pounced on me in the comments and hated me. It all looked very serious. But personally, it was good for me. It can give strength. So, I would say: when something happens – something bad, do not be afraid of it, just keep on living, move on, “said Anne Hathaway.



Anne Hathaway changed her image for the filming of “Les Miserables” / Photo by Vanity Fair

The experience of ruthless criticism on the network helped the actress in her career. Now Anne Hathaway does not take any setbacks too emotionally.

It seems to you that you can die of shame and embarrassment, but in reality you are not,

Les Miserables: Briefly About the Film

The film Les Miserables was the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. All events take place in France at the beginning of the 19th century, when the country was swept by a revolution. Convict Jean Valjean escapes from custody, and the inspector Javert himself is sent in search of him, for whom the case becomes a personal achievement. The persecution lasts for years, and a new meaning appears in the life of the protagonist – to protect the daughter of the deceased Fantina.

Main roles performed in the feed:

Hugh Jackman – Jean Valjean

Anne Hathaway as Fantina

Russell Crowe – Inspector Javert

Amanda Seyfried – Cosette

Les Miserables: Watch the Trailer

Anne Hathaway’s new tape

The actress did not disregard questions about the new film “Lockdown”, which will premiere on March 5, 2021. According to Anne Hathaway, filming continued during quarantine, so it was emotionally difficult to be on set. However, the observance of security measures helped her to shoot this project.

It was scary to take off the mask every day, and so I really appreciated that the members of the crew did not take it off, even when filming moved to hot stages. Their professionalism helped me, and I was incredibly grateful to them,

– said Anne Hathaway.

The Lockdown feed will tell the story of a couple who plotted a daring robbery during the coronavirus outbreak. When medical masks become an essential accessory, Linda and Paxton decide to steal from a jewelry store. What will come of this – viewers will see already in March 2021.

Lockdown: Watch the Trailer