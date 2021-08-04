Ariana Grande has published wedding photos. The fans are thrilled

27-year-old superstar Ariana Grande and her chosen one, a real estate agent, announced their marriage on May 15. Unlike many celebrities, the star couple limited themselves to a modest ceremony in the circle of relatives and friends.

Fans wondered in what outfit Ariana celebrated the celebration. Finally, the newlyweds declassified their wedding photos. Grande shared a series of photos taken on the day of the event.

The star chose a modest and elegant model. The pop diva was in a white tight-fitting dress with a bare back. She complemented the outfit with a veil decorated with an elegant bow. The performer performed expressive makeup, highlighting her eyes with brown shadows and black eyeliner, and covered her lips with a translucent shine.

Fans showered the newly minted husband and wife with warm comments. “Oh my God, how beautiful it is!”, “Accept our congratulations!”, “The most beautiful bride. Love blows from you! ”,“ You are so young and happy! Take care of each other! “,” Ariana, you are like an angel! You look amazing! ”,“ So slim and beautiful in this outfit, like a figurine! ”,“ Well thought out image. Nothing more! “,” The princess and her handsome prince! I admire your pair! ” – noted the fans.

