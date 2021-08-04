Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds decided to adopt a child

33 year old
Blake Lively and her 44-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds decided to replenish their family. As an insider told the National Enquirer, the actress and her husband want to adopt an orphan. According to him, the spouses have already chosen the region from which they will take the child into the family. The fact is that they provide charitable assistance to families of immigrants through the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. This organization pays special attention, in particular, to children from South America. So Blake and Ryan decided that the adopted child would come from there. As one of the options, they are considering adopting a baby from Honduras.
When exactly the spouses will be able to carry out their plan is not yet known. However, while waiting for all the papers to be completed, they will not have to sit around, they have more than enough trouble. After all, Ryan and Blake are raising three children. The eldest daughter, whom they gave the boy’s name James, will turn 7 this year, the middle Ines is 4, and the youngest Betty is still only two years old.
Note that Lively and Reynolds really do not like to talk about their personal lives. So, they even managed to hide the birth of their youngest daughter. Fans became aware that the actress became a mother for the third time, only a few months after the baby was born. And only because an insider told Us Weekly about it. Moreover, the spouses still have not shown their youngest. When they decided to share her first photo with fans, they covered her face with a special filter. So fans of the spouses do not know what Betty looks like, who was born 7 years after her parents’ wedding.
We will remind, Blake and Ryan got married in the fall of 2012, after the romance, which lasted about a year. For Lively, this marriage was the first, for Reynolds – the second, because before that he managed to survive a two-year marriage with Scarlett Johansson…