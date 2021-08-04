Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds decided to adopt a child



Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

33 year old

Blake Lively and her 44-year-old husband Ryan Reynolds decided to replenish their family. As an insider told the National Enquirer, the actress and her husband want to adopt an orphan. According to him, the spouses have already chosen the region from which they will take the child into the family. The fact is that they provide charitable assistance to families of immigrants through the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. This organization pays special attention, in particular, to children from South America. So Blake and Ryan decided that the adopted child would come from there. As one of the options, they are considering adopting a baby from Honduras.









When exactly the spouses will be able to carry out their plan is not yet known. However, while waiting for all the papers to be completed, they will not have to sit around, they have more than enough trouble. After all, Ryan and Blake are raising three children. The eldest daughter, whom they gave the boy’s name James, will turn 7 this year, the middle Ines is 4, and the youngest Betty is still only two years old.