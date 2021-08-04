Blake Lively on a walk with her eldest daughter James in New York

Blake Lively with daughter James

Recently, 44-year-old Ryan Reynolds and 33-year-old Blake Lively have become increasingly caught in the lenses of the paparazzi while walking around New York with their children. The other day, they once again filmed Blake on the street – this time without a husband, but only in the company of his six-year-old daughter James.

Together they enjoyed the spring weather and talked about something with enthusiasm. Lively went for a walk in a casual look: she was wearing a beige sweater, frayed jeans, a baseball cap and Nike sneakers. The baby, on the other hand, wore a floral print dress over which she wore a cream cardigan.

Blake Lively with daughter James

In the lenses of the paparazzi, along with her eldest daughter, Blake got on the eve of Mother’s Day, which is traditionally celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday of May. Yesterday the father of the family Ryan Reynolds congratulated his beloved on this holiday on his instagram – and out of habit he did it with his usual humor.

You are the heart and soul of our family. I am grateful for the light and kindness that you bring to every second of our lives. I see your reflection in the eyes of our children – when they laugh, blink, and also in moments of their vulnerability. Being a mother in 2021 is an act of strength and heroism. I never thought that non-binding sex in an airport closet would lead to this, or that you would hire a bounty hunter to find me. In any case, I am fortunate enough to reflect the light that you radiate on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day my love

– congratulated his wife on the Reynolds holiday.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Recall that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds began dating in 2011, and less than a year later they became husband and wife. In marriage, they have three daughters: six-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and baby Betty, who was born at the end of 2019.







