Brian Austin Green spoke out in defense of his daughter Kim Kardashian amid bullying over the painting

“It’s incredible, but it’s absolutely true.”







Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian with her daughter North











In February, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found herself in the spotlight for her painting from an oil painting class. The work was so good that not all netizens believed in the authorship of 7-year-old North at that time. Kim was angered by the baseless attacks on her child and publicly rebuffed all internet trolls.









Brian Austin Green recently showed a creation by his 8-year-old son Noah, who is taking the same lessons as North.

“Someone told me that Kim K. got hurt when she published a painting by North. Noah is currently working on this same drawing in the same class. It’s incredible, but it’s true. These are the work of children, and North’s drawing is beautiful, ”the 48-year-old actor wrote on his Instagram story.

Together with ex-lover Megan Fox, Brian is also raising 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie. Now celebrities are going through divorce proceedings – as are Kim and Kanye.