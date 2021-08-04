Cameron Diaz wanted to replace Salma Hayek in Desperate

This year marks 25 years since the release of the screens “Desperate” with a hot couple of main characters played by Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek… Isn’t this a reason to revisit the cult action movie of the 90s and learn something new about it? For example, that the picture of Robert Rodriguez might not have become Hayek’s first breakthrough role in Hollywood cinema, because the studio saw a completely different actress in the main female role.

In a fresh interview with the magazine Elle Salma Hayek said that Columbia Pictures was eager to get the incredibly popular Cameron Diaz for the lead role. Moreover, her surname, according to the producers, fully corresponded to the request, even if she had not Mexican, but Cuban roots.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez insisted on the authentic candidacy of the then unknown Mexican actress and was going to take her for the role without any casting. The studio eventually conceded, but still forced Hayek audition with other Latin American candidates.









I remember Cameron Diaz was incredibly popular at the time. Her last name is Diaz, therefore [студия] thought she might be Mexican. She was on the list [кандидаток на роль]and I had to audition again. I’m telling you, the studio wanted Cameron Diaz to play the Mexican.

Thanks to the director’s persistence and her own talents, Hayek got the coveted part of Carolina and began a successful career in Hollywood. The actress did not fail to note that a couple of years before that she literally begged for a casting for the role in the drama “House of the Spirits” in 1993, but they did not condescend to her.