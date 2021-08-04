Cameron Diaz wants to return to cinema after a 6-year hiatus: “I feel determined”

Cameron Diaz

In 2015, Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte member Benji Madden and then retired from her acting career to devote herself entirely to her personal life: her last film, The Other Woman, was released in 2014.

In her interviews, the actress has repeatedly said that after leaving the profession, she feels truly happy, and hinted that she was not going to change anything in this regard. In addition, at the end of 2019, Cameron and Benji had a daughter, Raddix (the baby was born thanks to a surrogate mother), after which Diaz only increased family concerns.

However, in a new episode of her friend Naomi Campbell’s YouTube show, 48-year-old Cameron hinted that after a long hiatus, she was finally ready to return to the screens. However, she did not specify exactly when.

Firstly, I never say “never”, and secondly, now I really feel decisiveness in myself. I have not acted in films since 2014. It’s been a long time, and now I really don’t mind coming back! Inside I am not tormented by the feeling that I have to return to the screens and act. However, this does not mean that this will never happen. At the same time, I clearly decided where I need to be right now,

– shared Cameron.

In response, Naomi admitted that she was looking forward to Cameron’s return to the cinema, and suggested that after the recent birth of her daughter, the actress would probably behave very differently on the screen:

When you star in your first film since the birth of your daughter, it will be a completely different Kami. I am looking forward to this moment. But, as you said, there really is no hurry.

After this phrase, Diaz joked that after her return to Hollywood, no one will remember and take for "another older actress."









Recall that at the end of December last year, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden had a daughter who was carried by a surrogate mother. The couple herself reported this on social networks, specifying that they were not going to share pictures of the baby and any other information about her with the press and fans. The spouses still keep their word: even the paparazzi have never been able to catch them in public with their daughter Raddix.