Claire Danes Replaces Keira Knightley In The Serpent In Essex

Claire Danes, winner of four Golden Globe awards and star of Temple Grandin, Stardust and Romeo + Juliet, will replace Keira Knightley in the series based on the novel “The Serpent in Essex” by Sarah Perry. This was reported by Variety.

Danes will play a British woman named Cora, who is widowed and moves from Victorian London to Essex. In the small village of Oldwinter, she is attracted by the belief of a mythical creature who allegedly returned to the neighborhood.









The film adaptation will be directed by British director Clio Barnard, known for her films Arbor, The Selfish Giant and The Dark River. The script for the show will be written by Anna Simon, author of the TV series Mrs. Wilson and In Still Water.

When the filming of the series will begin and when it will premiere is still unknown. Snake in Essex will be shown on the Apple TV + streaming platform.

Initially, the main role in the project was supposed to be played by Keira Knightley, but she refused to participate in the film adaptation in October 2020, six weeks before the start of filming, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Serpent in Essex novel was released in 2016 and soon became successful both in the UK and in Russia – it was translated into Russian already in 2017. In 2018, Sarah Perry came to Yasnaya Polyana, and last year Afisha Daily talked about her third novel, Melmoth.