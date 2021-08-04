Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande became the most popular on social networks

Visual Capitalist surveyed hundreds of the most popular accounts on various platforms to determine the top social media influencer as of April 2021. The experts analyzed profiles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok, resulting in a list of the 50 most influential personalities on social networks. The leaders of the rating are Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

The study also showed how old the most influential influencers are. It turns out that every second influencer is millennial: only Kylie Jenner and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are not from generation Y in the top 10.









Instagram has become the largest platform for 67% of the top 50 social media influencers. This also includes celebrities that are difficult to categorize, such as the Kardashians and Jenners.

But it’s not just celebrities that dominate social media: top influencers who started with one social network and then rocked their accounts to a huge following are the most popular TikTok stars Charlie D’Amelio and YouTubers Herman Garmendia, Felix PewDiePie Chellberg and Windersson Nunez Batista.

Cover photo: justinbieber

Photo in the material: Visual Capitalist