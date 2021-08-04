Dwayne Johnson: Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise – Female Indiana Jones

We’re used to the fact that bad guys literally fly away from Dwayne “Jock” Johnson – wherever an actor appears, the outcome for the villains is always the same. But not this time – it looks like Jungle Cruise all the dirty work will fall on not fragile female shoulders Emily Blunt… Scala was generous in praising his colleague on the Disney blockbuster, comparing her heroine not with anyone, but with Indy Harrison Ford himself. Such an advance payment is not sickly.

Emily Blunt is mega-talented … I can't wait for everyone to see her in this movie because she really is the female version of Indiana Jones and that says a lot. I am very proud of her and the way she distributes the assholes in the film.







By the way, Blunt herself had a hand in making Lily Houghton from “Jungle Cruise” more like Indiana Jones, immediately making several edits to the script and depriving her character of the backstory – because she does not need her.

The producer of the film, Beau Flynn, told about this:

She gave us a sensible thought: “How is it that men can just be adventurers and pioneers?” Indiana Jones has no backstory. He’s just a badass archaeologist.

We will be able to appreciate the many talents of Emily Blunt very soon – the film by Jaume Collet-Serra will be released in Russian cinemas on July 29.