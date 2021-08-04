Emily Blunt denies rumor about Fantastic Four

Role of the Invisible Lady in the new “Fantastic Four” remains vacant – Emily Blunt in Howard Stern’s program denied the insider information that was circulated a week ago. It was assumed that in the next reboot of “Fantastic Four” (the film may become part of the fourth phase of the MCU), the spouses John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will play the spouses Richards – Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Lady. Insiders have hinted that Blunt isn’t the only one to whom Marvel Studios is willing to offer the role of Sue Richards (nee Storm), but she is the perfect candidate.

Alas, Sue will be portrayed by another actress (Jennifer Lawrence is said to be on the Marvel roster after Emily), and Krasinski, apparently, is also out of the game. In an interview with Stern, Blunt said the following:

“This is all fan casting. Nobody called us. This is the case when [фанаты] they say: “It would be great if …” “

And in response to Stern’s provocative question whether Emily considers herself too good an actress to seriously take on the role of a comic book heroine, Blunt issued a portion of criticism to the producers of superhero films:









“It’s not that it’s somehow unworthy of me. I love Iron Man, and when I was offered to play Black Widow, I was absolutely delighted with him. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., that would be great, but … I’m not sure if a superhero movie is right for me. This is not my option, I don’t like these films. Well, really … They’ve already squeezed out everything they can. We are overwhelmed with them, and not only full-length films, but all these endless serials. I’m not saying that I’ll never play something like that, but for me to really be interested, it must be something very cool, and the heroine must be really cool. ”

As mentioned above, Krasinski’s participation in Fantastic Four, after everything his wife said about it, also seems unlikely, although the actor and director in last year’s interview Collider stated that he would willingly play Reed Richards if the head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige offered him the role.

In addition, on the Stern show, Blunt also announced that the sequel to “The Edge of the Future” has little chance of launching into production – the actress believes that no one will take on this too expensive enterprise, although she, and Tom Cruise, and director Doug Lyman wanted would do the second part. Recall that “Edge of Tomorrow” was highly praised by critics (91% of positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes), but failed at the box office, grossing only $ 370.5 million worldwide with a $ 178 million budget.

This summer, Blunt can be seen in the cypher horror Quiet Place 2 (in the Russian box office – from June 3) and the Disney adventure “Jungle Cruise” (in the Russian Federation – from July 29).