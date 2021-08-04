Emily Blunt Promises More Monsters And A Crazy Adventure In A New Video About A Quiet Place 2

Survival of the Abbots in the world of the apocalypse will become even more severe.

Shot from the movie “Quiet Place 2”

Paramount Pictures has released a new promo video for the highly anticipated horror film A Quiet Place 2 starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who is also the director and writer.



The video showed several intense scenes, hinting to horror fans how dangerous the new adventure of the Abbott family will be. And the spouses Emily Blunt and John Krasinski say that the heroes will have to face new serious difficulties.





The action will unfold immediately after the events of the original, and that will be the 474th day of the apocalypse. In the story, the family will have to leave their home and go out into a world in which terrible alien monsters roam. These monsters hunt by sound, so you shouldn’t make any noise. According to Blunt, now there will be more creepy creatures, but the Abbots will meet people on their way – new allies and enemies:

“The sequel is more ambitious. More people and more beings. ”

Emily Blunt also made it clear that “A Quiet Place 2” will show audiences a truly insane adventure. He says the spectacle resembles a “train ride without brakes.” It looks like there are a lot of surprises in the sequel.

The film also stars Noah Joop, Millie Simmonds, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.









The premiere of the film “Quiet Place 2” is scheduled for June 3.

