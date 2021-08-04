Emma Stone posed in a bra

American actress Emma Stone shared a picture in which she posed in a bra and short hair. In the frame, she was captured with her eyes closed.

On his Instagram page, the celebrity posted the corresponding frame (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page). She appeared in a soft pink bra and dark pants. The actress posed sitting on a chair: she put her hands in front of her, and threw her head back slightly, a blinding smile shone on her face at that moment.

In addition, bright eye makeup and a rich shade of lipstick on the lips added expressiveness to her image. It can be assumed that the photo was taken in the dressing room, because there was a lot of cosmetics on the table, and other things were neatly folded on the back of the chair.









Recall that in 2017, according to Forbes magazine, Emma Stone became the highest paid actress in the world with an annual income of $ 26 million. A landmark role in her career was the role of Olive Pendergast in the teenage comedy “Excellent student of easy virtue”. After filming in the tape, the star was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Emma Stone showed how she looked 7 years ago. She posted footage taken back in 2014. The star posed for them in a luxurious outfit: a black short sweater, a plaid mini-skirt, and red high-heeled pumps completed the image.