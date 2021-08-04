Emma Stone will star in the new film directed by The Favorite

In Hollywood, Lanthimos announced himself with the provocative Lobster, which earned him an Oscar nomination and worldwide resonance. Previously, the director worked with Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colemanwho appeared in several works of Lanthimos, loyal to his favorite actors. So it seems that Emma Stone also won a “place in the sun”, since after “The Favorite” the director again invited her for the title role in the next film, Poor Things.

According to Variety, the upcoming film by Yorgos Lanthimos will be an adaptation of the novel. Alasdera Gray The Poor, the Unfortunate is a postmodern take on Mary Shelley’s story of Frankenstein, set in the Victorian era.









The plot of the future tape

The film will be a Victorian story of love, discovery and scientific courage. Poor Unfortunates tells the incredible story of Belle Baxter. The main character, who suffers from a cruel usurper husband, decides to end her life. Belle brings an eccentric but brilliant scientist back to life by transplanting the brain of her unborn child into her. A peculiar story, in the Lanthimos style.

Together with Emma Stone, the film will feature:

Mark Raffalo (“The Avengers”, “The Illusion of Deception”),

(“The Avengers”, “The Illusion of Deception”), Willem Dafoe (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Antichrist”).

After the joint work on the film “Favorite”, he was invited to write this unusual picture. Tony McNamara… By the way, he worked on the series “The Great” (Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult). We are definitely waiting for something extraordinary and amazing. Both tapes skillfully combine comedy, drama and unexpected moments, therefore, it is likely that “Poor and Unfortunate” will be filmed in the same spirit.

Filming is due to begin in the fall of 2021. therefore the premiere of the film should be expected in 2022.