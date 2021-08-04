Emma Watson may be replaced in the new film “Harry Potter”

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar confirmed this week that Warner Bros. looking to expand the franchise “Harry Potter”, which sparked new rumors about what awaits the Wizarding World next.

First of all, there may be a spin-off about Hermione Granger in development. The gifted sorceress has always been a fan favorite, so you can understand why WB wants to tell more about her more. But there may be one big hurdle to overcome.

As fans no doubt know, Emma Watson doesn’t want to play Hermione anymore. So it’s strange to hear that a heroine movie is in the works. But the Giant Freakin Robot who broke the news claim Warner Bros. there is a plan in case Watson decides not to return. The studio is considering changing the character if they can’t bring the actress back.









Obviously, given Watson’s popularity, they need to convince her to sign up for the offshoot, but that can obviously be difficult to do as the star is rather ambivalent about the comeback. The publication claims that the WB hopes that the money will help come to an agreement.

If the actress refuses, the project can take a leap in time, featuring an adult heroine. Also, it’s worth remembering that Dumbledore has already been played by three different actors on the big screen.

