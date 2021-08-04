first photos of one-year-old daughter Cameron Diaz











The 48-year-old actress hid the face of her first child for almost two years, but now, apparently, she decided to introduce it to the world. Fans love it!











Cameron, 48, is also a lover of secrets and surprises. Although these definitions, perhaps, do not fully describe the shock that the fans of the actress experienced when she announced her retirement from the industry in 2018. It sounded really a little wild: Diaz’s ratings broke all records, the directors dreamed of getting her in their films, and at that moment she decided to disappear from the radar.

The reason turned out to be painfully simple, and therefore touching: Cameron considered that the acting regalia had already been earned, capital had been created, but time mercilessly rushed forward. Therefore, the actress decided to devote time to her husband, musician Benji Madden, and finally fulfill her old dream – to have a child.











On December 30, 2019, her daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, was born. In general, this is almost all that we know about the baby – the star mother carefully hides her from the attention of journalists.







The actress appears in public, showing off brand new birkenstock, great figure, great mood, but not the face of the Reddicks. For almost two years, she managed to hide her daughter either under a panama hat, then shielding her, then clutching the child to her chest and covering with clothes.

But one day the appearance of Reddicks to the world still had to take place, and it happened: Cameron put on dark glasses on her face, but did not disguise her daughter in any way.











Cameron Diaz with daughter Raddix















Cameron Diaz with daughter Raddix





Finally we saw what the baby looks like – an adorable girl! In the pictures, of course, it is difficult to make out the color of the child’s eyes, but it seems that in this regard she went to the brown-eyed father. But she probably inherited the curls from her mother: in childhood and adolescence, her friends envied Diaz because of her wonderful curls.

We hope this was not the last Reddicks outing without disguise. Maybe Cameron will even start showing her daughter on her Instagram? It would be great to see more relaxed and family-friendly footage. And if the actress decides to postpone publicity, then we will understand her perfectly: she dreamed of motherhood for so long that her desire to make her first child as safe as possible is understandable.

Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media.ru

