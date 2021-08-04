Forbes: Ariana Grande will make over $ 20 million from Fortnite concerts | Fortnite

American singer Ariana Grande will receive over $ 20 million for Fortnite Battle Royale concerts. Forbes magazine reported this with reference to its own sources.

According to the journalists of the publication, Travis Scott, who gave concerts in Fortnite a year earlier, earned exactly $ 20 million for the event. According to Forbes, Grande is guaranteed to receive a large amount, since her streaming performance significantly exceeds the rapper’s numbers. As noted by the magazine staff, the singer will receive most of the funds for the sale of “related products”, and not under a contract with Epic Games.









The first Grande concert will be held on August 7 at 1:00 Moscow time, after which the show program will be repeated four more times until August 9. Earlier in Fortnite, in-game tasks appeared in honor of the event, for completing them, users can receive the Unearthly Hugs loading screen, Master Rift graffiti and the Cloud Cat emoji.

Ariana Grande is an American singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner. Previously, Epic Games has already held similar in-game concerts: in 2019, DJ Marshmello performed in the “royal battle”, and in 2020 – rapper Travis Scott.