former lovers of the actress publicly collided foreheads, details, latest news, read online, personal life :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Julia Roberts’ ex-fiancé Kiefer Sutherland met with Jason Patrick. They remembered how the star ran away from her lover with an actor.

The Canadian director and producer spoke about the betrayal of his chosen one and friend in Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast “Inside of You”. At the time, history made a lot of noise.

For the first time, Kiefer Sutherland publicly expressed to the former rival what he thinks about what happened many years ago. Julia Roberts canceled her wedding with the artist 30 years ago. On the day of the ceremony, the celebrity fled with the best friend of the chosen one to Ireland.

The poor groom could not have imagined that Julia Roberts was capable of such a thing. Sutherland admitted that he still had an unpleasant aftertaste from that story. He noted that the actress is an extraordinary person. At the same time, the director added that he was shocked by how exactly his friend and beloved woman did with him.









According to ex-fiancé Julia Roberts, secret lovers had to openly tell him about their plans. He also learned about the incident from a third person. Sutherland made a complaint to Patrick’s face.

The actor, in turn, admitted that it was difficult for him to decide to escape with Julia Roberts. After what he did, he did not communicate with his former friend for two decades. However, the artist does not reproach himself for that incident. He justified their act by the fact that the relationship between the actress and her fiancé at that time allegedly outlived its usefulness, since she chose him.

It is noteworthy that a year after escaping from under the aisle, Julia Roberts left Jason Patrick. She married singer Lyle Lovett.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVE