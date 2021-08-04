Goats don’t belong here: Olivia Wilde made it clear why she fired Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf recently came under fire due to his abusive behavior and a related lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. but Olivia Wilde she re-cast him in her film Don’t Worry Sweetheart long before that – back in September last year, prudently replacing him with the accessible Harry Styles. Then, the reason was the discrepancy between the schedules, but a month ago, the newly minted director admitted that the matter was in the actor’s inappropriate behavior.

Now Wilde has spoken in more detail about her politics on the set of films, making it clear that people like Labeouf have no place there:

I have a zero-tolerance goat policy that puts everyone on the same level.





One industry man, a very respected actor and director, gave me some really terrible advice, which was helpful because I knew I had to do the opposite: “To gain respect on set, you have to have three big arguments in a day that will restore your strength and remind everyone who is in charge here. ” This is the complete opposite of what I do. It is believed that great art only comes from discomfort and fear – this is part of the paradigm that has developed over the past 100 years. But we can be well-mannered and multitasking. This does not mean that everyone should feel uncomfortable and that I should constantly remind of my position – I do not think that someone on the court forgets about this. Olivia Wilde, this is very serious

Apparently, while Wilde is doing it well: the directorial debut of the actress – the film “Education” – showered with various nominations and awards. At that time, gay comedy was especially popular with critics.