Gwyneth Paltrow on divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth’s story does not leave you indifferent. The actress learned a lot about herself thanks to her divorce from the father of her children, Chris Martin.

After their divorce in 2016, Gwyneth and Chris, who have two children in common, have maintained friendly relations and even continue to spend time together. And the current husband of the actress Brad Falchuk takes this absolutely calmly, keeping the company of the former couple. The actress calls such a relationship “modern family”.

However, as expected, parting with the first chosen one did not pass without a trace. Despite the difficulties, Gwyneth is grateful to the divorce, because this event helped her to know herself and eventually find a suitable partner. She spoke about this in her own podcast The House Bunny during a conversation with Anna Faris.

“I never wanted to get a divorce. In theory, I never wanted to give up marriage to the father of my children. But I learned more about myself than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was able to find the most amazing person and build something I never had with my husband Brad. “ – shared the star.

Speaking about the relationship with her current spouse, Paltrow noted that they were originally friends. Therefore, on the first date, it was not easy for her to realize that this connection could develop into something more, special.

"I thought, 'Are we going on a date? It happens?" I was scared because he is a person who requires presence, intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to do ", – she admitted.







Married to Brad, the actress began to change and see things differently. According to her, the man taught her to recognize difficulties and discuss problems, and not to close in herself.

“I like to fight, closing myself… I leave the room, and he is like,“ No. We sit and find out. ” And he demands that I be honest with myself, which is hard for me. It really helps me grow. “ – said Paltrow.

Indeed, in a healthy and harmonious relationship, the most important thing is to open up and conduct a dialogue with each other, and not reduce conflicts to nothing, take offense or show various forms of aggression.

Recall that Gwyneth and Brad got married in 2018. From her ex-husband, the actress brings up two children – 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses.

