Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Secrets Of $ 900 Luxurious Daily Skin Care

Feeling like you want to spend a lot of money? Gwyneth Paltrow shared her favorite skin care and wellness products in a video for Vogue, and if you can’t wait to repeat the same care for your skin, it will cost you $ 900. Here is just a part of how the star “Avengers: Endgame “ takes care of itself:

Gwyneth starts the morning with a protein smoothie that includes peanut milk and almond butter. She then “gently” exfoliates her entire body, starting with her toes, with a GOOP dry brush ($ 20). Then she launched a product she says she “can’t live without” because she’s a “lover of exfoliation” – the Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator ($ 125). After cleansing her face, Gwyneth applies a few drops of active botanical serum Vintner’s daughter ($ 185) for face, neck and décolleté.

She praises the serum as one of her favorite “clean, non-toxic products that are really effective and really work wonders.” If it’s a special occasion, like a “photo shoot or big zoom,” she reaches for Jillian Dempsey’s moisturizing eye masks ($ 75). “Sometimes I go around the house in them,” she says in the video modeling patches. “My children laugh at me. What are other news?”

She then created the Gillian Dempsey Sculptural Gold Rod ($ 195), a 24k gold vibrating wand that has been praised by other gorgeous celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Tracey Ellis Ross. Next, Gwyneth uses the plank on her face to tone and “revive” tired skin. Her next step is a “rich” moisturizer Weleda Skin Food ($ 19) and Mineral Sunscreen shade Unsun ($ 29), regardless of the weather.









After that, another moisturizer! She prefers Goopglow Glow Lotion ($ 58), which does what the name says – makes you glow. “I really wanted to start making beauty products because at that time there really weren’t many affordable, high quality, non-toxic products,” she explained as she applied the lotion to her face. She finishes with Goopgenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm ($ 20).

If the thought of taking such a thorough morning skincare routine tires you, just know that Gwyneth has a completely different skincare routine in the evening! After so much thought and care for her skin, Gwyneth sticks to minimal makeup on a typical day. Her friends? Westman atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick ($ 68), Tinted Lip & Cheek Balm Olio e osso ($ 28), Kosas The Big Clean Mascara ($ 26) & Tinted Lip Oil Ilia Balmy Gloss ($ 26).

But real The beauty guru in her family is her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

“She has amazing long nails that are so cool,” said Mom Gwyneth. “She has eyelashes. I mean, she can draw outlines – this girl just burns with her routine. I don’t know where she got it from. She definitely didn’t get it from me. ”

While Gwyneth’s skincare and wellness treatments are incredibly expensive, the “most important” part is free of charge nonetheless. Every morning she meditates with her husband Brad Falchuk. “It’s a really good way to start the day just by focusing and letting the mind clear … I believe beauty and wellness are inextricably linked.”