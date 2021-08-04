Hollywood stars who confessed their bisexuality

American actress Megan Fox has declared her bisexuality.

On Instagram, Fox posted a photo showing her manicure. The girl’s nails are of different colors. By this, she made it clear that she is attracted not only by the male part of society, but also by the female one.

“I’ve been putting B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” the actress signed the photo.

The reaction of the fans turned out to be ambiguous – someone supported Megan, and someone was very surprised at this statement of the star.

My bi-queen.

Stop this bullshit, nobody cares.

I never thought that you could date a woman.

Get out of the way so real talents can set better examples for young people.

You made us realize that many of us have bi.

Now I have a chance, – write netizens.

It is worth noting that Megan Fox has been married to actor Brian Austin for over 10 years. The ex-spouses have three sons.

After the divorce in 2020, Fox immediately began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Lovers often share joint photos and do not hide their feelings.

The case with Megan Fox in Hollywood is not the only one. ICTV Facts recalled stars who had previously also come out regarding bisexuality.

Kristen Stewart

The star of the Twilight film series, Kristen Stewart, after breaking up with actor Robert Pattinson in 2012, began dating girls.

So, in 2016, the actress confirmed her romance with designer Alisha Kargile. After that, she met with the French singer Soko. Then, for more than two years, she was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell. Now Kristen is building a relationship with screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

Katy Perry

Now singer Katy Perry is in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple have a daughter.

However, as a child, Katie liked girls, and her parents treated her for homosexuality.

Perry also admitted that she was in a sexual relationship with a girl.

Tom Hardy









In an interview, Tom Hardy admitted that he had sexual experiences with men. He also said that he always listens to the advice of gays.

Tom Hardy is now happily married to actress Charlotte Riley. The couple have two children.

Lindsey Lohan

Despite stormy romances with men, in 2007, Lindsay Lohan almost legalized her relationship with DJ Samantha Royson. However, after another quarrel, the couple decided to leave.

The actress herself said that she can sleep with both men and women.