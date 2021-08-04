Homes of Ryan Reynolds, Robert Pattison and Keira Knightley. Photo inside

It is believed that Hollywood stars should live in huge houses with an area of ​​several hectares.

However, even the first-rate celebrities with tens of millions of dollars in earnings a year are modest and are not going to flaunt their wealth. OBOZREVATEL has collected photos of the houses of Hollywood representatives, which can really surprise you with their simplicity.

1. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

This couple is very popular in America, they are loved and recognized almost everywhere. Both Ryan and Blake have millions of Instagram followers, and even more people have seen their films and shows. Their fortune is estimated at $ 90 million, but the couple lives in a small mansion 40 km from New York.

The house cost the spouses $ 2.3 million, which is not a luxury purchase by stellar standards. However, the plot of the house is spacious, there is a garden of half a hectare, playgrounds, a gazebo and a large library.

2. Robert Pattinson

The new “Batman” Robert Pattinson bought a home in Los Angeles, in the Hollywood Hills in 2014. The small estate cost him $ 2,176,500, which is much more modest than Pattinson’s previous home in Los Angeles – his actor sold for more than 6 million. So, in the new house of the star there is only one floor, 2 bathrooms and 2 bedrooms, a small library, a living room and a kitchen. The backyard has a pool and terrace. The total area of ​​the “hacienda” of the artist is 1940 square meters.

The famous and successful 35-year-old actress lives in an elite area of ​​London with her husband and children. The interior of the house is made to the taste of the hostess herself. The mansion has a spiral staircase made of wood, a small room for sports activities, a library, and bright children’s rooms. A huge number of sofas with pillows and a variety of decor details add special coziness and color to the English-style mansion.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City star lives in a small mansion in Bridgehampton, near New York, not far from the beach. The interior of the house is decorated as simply as possible: the side tables from IKEA are covered with white lacquer, the sofas are strewn with pillows, the floors of the living room are made of ordinary boards, the walls of the bedroom are sheathed with wooden white panels. The site even has an outdoor shower, which consists of metal frames and tarpaulin stretched over them.

5. Amanda Seyfried

The famous blonde and star of Twin Peaks and Mama Mia! also does not like to show off. Her 1920s home is in the Hudson Valley and is completely country-style. Amanda is completely indifferent to glamor, which is why her home is full of natural wood, wicker baskets, skylights and vintage furniture.

