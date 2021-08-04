how does it help them lose weight?

How many Hollywood stars manage to stay slim all the time you wonder? It’s all about the right snack.

Photo: @jenniferaniston Photo: @jenniferaniston Photo: @gwynethpaltrow Photo: @gwynethpaltrow

For example, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow prefer to eat a handful of almonds and dark chocolate during filming. Here’s how this snack helps you lose weight.









Almond

Photo: @smoothie_for_me

Jennifer Aniston eats almonds raw after twelve days and occasionally drinks peanut milk with smoothies.

Almonds are rich in healthy fats, fiber, magnesium, which improve body function and speed up metabolism.

Walnut promotes fat burning, and also gives a feeling of fullness for a long time, so the desire to eat something harmful disappears by itself.

Dark chocolate

Shot from the film “Chocolate”

In Hollywood, many stars consider dark chocolate a superfood because it is very good for the heart, improves performance and reduces susceptibility to stress, and also helps to stay slim.

The flavanols in dark chocolate (above 50%) reduce the need for glucose, and therefore the cravings for sweets.

Theobromine and tryptophan reduce stress levels and improve mood, so the desire to seize all the problems with junk food and candy disappears. But the main thing in dark chocolate is catechins. These are antioxidants that affect metabolism to help burn fat.

It is better to eat very little chocolate a day (two or three pieces) – this will be enough for a good mood and figure.