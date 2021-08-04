how painlessly go from dark hair to blonde, HELLO! Russia

How to dye your hair blonde if you are a hot brunette like Selena Gomez? Semyon Malikov, creative partner of L’Oréal Professionnel, art director and manager of Else Style salon.

Selena Gomez before … … and after staining

Choose a warm blond

Selena’s stylist tried and chose the right shade of hair. She has a warm color type – and the blond is also warm, sandy-golden (by the way, one of the most relevant options).

Leave the roots dark

This is the only way to “make friends” dark eyebrows and blond. If you make total blond from the very roots, then against the background of dark skin it will look like a wig.

Be prepared for additional spending

Asian and Caucasian hair requires more powerful lightening products and more aggressive regimens. But the industry has stepped forward, and we now have hair protection during lightening (for example, Smart Bond from L’Oreal Professionnel, which rebuilds the broken protein bonds in the hair).









… And to more frequent staining

The zone of transition from dark to light is the place to which the eye is drawn. This can be a plus or a minus. For example, you have beautiful eyes – it is logical to make dark roots. But if the light strands of the branch are up to the chin, and he is not very beautiful, then the look will be attracted here. And Selena Gomez has a pretty heavy chin. Most likely, she will have to update the color quite often as her hair grows back.

Be puzzled by leaving after lightening

After such a strong lightening, especially if it occurs in 1-2 approaches, the hair will become stiffer and drier. A nourishing treatment will come in handy, which will return elasticity and shine to the hair.

Treatments designed for blonde and colored hair