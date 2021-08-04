How the stars of the series Buffy, Gossip Girl, Clinic have changed. Photo

Every year there are more and more rating series, from which it is impossible to tear yourself away even for a dream. Previously, the situation was different.

We had to wait for a new episode until it was shown on TV and follow the program at what exact time the episode would be released. Because of this, the release of the new sitcom was a real event, and its actors instantly became world stars and idols. OBOZREVATEL decided to recall what the main “faces” of our favorite TV series of the 90s and 2000s looked like.

1. Hélène Rolle – “Hélène and the Boys”

This French series was broadcast on television for only two years: from 1992 to 1994, but it managed to acquire a mass of fans who followed with enthusiasm the relationship between the young heroes. The main star of “Helene and the Boys” was the beautiful Helene Rolle, for whom the script was specially written. Now the actress is 54 years old, and she is engaged in music, not cinema.

2. Blake Lively – “Gossip Girl”

This teenage drama premiered in 2007. “Gossip Girl” was a triumph for the blonde Blake Lively. Thanks to the role of Serena van der Woodsen, the beauty began to be invited to a big movie, and her fame does not subside even now.

It would seem that 33 is the perfect time to take a break from your career and enjoy time with your family (she is married to actor Ryan Reynolds and has three children), but Lively continues to appear in several projects at once.

3. Zach Braff – “The Clinic”

A sitcom about young doctors who find themselves in various curious situations while undergoing an internship at a clinic was released in 2001. Then the audience fell in love with the charismatic Braff so much that the series went out for ten years.

During filming in “Clinic” and after them Zak managed to appear in several more projects: “Land of Gardens”, “Ex-Lover”, “The Color of Time”, “And Lost the Battle” and many others.

4. Jenny Garth – Beverly Hills 90210









This is one of the longest running projects of the time. The series ran for 10 years: from 1990 to 2000. The actors of “Beverly Hills, 90210” became the real idols of the youth of the 90s and 2000s. And Jenny Garth, who played the role of Kelly Taylor, became the brightest actress of the time.

In the spring of 2021, Garth celebrated her 49th birthday. For a long time, nothing was heard about her until she began filming her own reality show “Jenny Garth: Life in the Country” on the American channel CMT.

5. Sarah Michelle Gellar – “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

The youth series about the fight against bloodthirsty vampires ran from 1997 to 2003 and made the 21-year-old main character Sarah Michelle Gellar into a real star. Today she is 44 years old, and she has not pampered fans with her new roles for a long time, preferring to writing books about cooking to filming.

6. Gillian Anderson – The X-Files

Gillian Anderson, along with co-star David Duchovny, kept fans for 11 seasons, until 2018. Now 52-year-old Anderson has changed her image and started acting in popular youth projects. For example, she can be seen in the acclaimed TV series “Sex Education” from Netflix.

7. Alice Milano – “Charmed”

In the late 90s, we got hooked on the mystical TV series Charmed, in which three sisters-magicians bravely fight creepy demons. Alas, after a short period of time after the series was closed, the main characters stopped acting in films.

For example, Alice Milano immersed herself in the family and raising children. However, Netflix recently announced that the actress has landed the lead role in the film based on Nora Roberts’ romantic thriller “Blind Passion.”

