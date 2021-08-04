In London, a scandal arose over the sale of the garden: what does Julia Roberts have to do with it?

Now it was put up for sale, but this led to the discontent of the wealthy residents of the area. Read what happened below.

What provoked the scandal

An ancient garden that was created in 1856, located in Princess Square Park. It is equipped with playgrounds for children, as well as planted with many trees, flowers and plants.

The garden has long been associated with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant / Photo Daily Mail

The site is located near the garden where famous actors Julia Robert and Hugh Grant starred in the 1999 film Notting Hill.

The garden is owned by three people who ready to sell it for 5 million pounds (about 7.07 million dollars or 194.4 million hryvnia) – realtors are already dealing with the issue. This is displeased wealthy local residents.









Hundreds of local residents have access to the garden / Photo by Daily Mail

The fact is that several hundred inhabitants pay annually for the maintenance of the garden… The amount is 400 pounds (566 dollars or 15.5 thousand hryvnia) per year.

Residents fear that after the sale they will not be able to visit their favorite place / Photo by Daily Mail

They are worried that after the sale will be denied access to a “superbly maintained and well-preserved” place.

The owners are ready to sell the famous site for $ 7.07 million / Photo by Daily Mail

At the same time, realtors looking for a buyer, think deal with a unique opportunity. After all, the new owner will have at his disposal a garden in the center of London with an area of ​​one acre (more than 4 thousand square meters).