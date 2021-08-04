Jennifer Aniston became close to Jason Sudeikis after his divorce from Olivia Wilde

An insider hinted that something similar to a romantic relationship is brewing between Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis.

45-year-old actor Jason Sudeikis broke up with Olivia Wilde last November after nine years of marriage. And although celebrities claimed that they remained good friends and continue to raise children together, the man apparently needed moral support.

Sources say that actress Jennifer Aniston came to Jason’s aid. 51-year-old star of the series “Friends” calls him up, communicates and gives advice on how to get through this difficult period.

“She was support for Jason during this whole nightmare. They talk and text every day. She shares her survival strategies such as meditation and yoga. She also encourages him and invites him to parties in the zoom, “- says an insider.

According to the source, Jennifer herself believes that Jason is too good for all the trouble that happened to him. Plus, she even named him the type of man she likes. But many fellow celebrities think they would be a good couple:

“They are perfect for each other, and Jennifer is definitely ready to find a new partner right now,” says the source.

Former lover Jason Sudeikis, actress Olivia Wilde, has already found a mate. The 36-year-old star is in a relationship with musician Harry Styles. After breaking up with Sudeikis, there were even rumors about Olivia’s betrayal, but insiders denied them, saying that the relationship with Harry began after breaking up with Jason.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Photo: Getty Images