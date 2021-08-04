Jennifer Aniston made fun of her heroine’s wardrobe in Friends – UNIAN

As it turned out now, Aniston clearly did not like the attributes of clothing, but she was ashamed to tell the writers about it.

Jennifer Aniston said that she did not like her character’s wardrobe / photo REUTERS

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel in the cult TV series Friends, laughed at a problem that she previously preferred not to mention. It’s about her character’s wardrobe.

Aniston herself has repeatedly noticed that she is trying to take good care of herself: the actress does the necessary cosmetic procedures and devotes time to sports. For Friends, Aniston had to give up her own principles, because her heroine was dressed in ambiguous things that the actress herself categorically did not like.

So, on the Instagram page, Aniston posted an ironic picture in which a certain girl stands next to a sleeveless top with a knife in her hands and asks: “For whom was this sewn and in what season is it to be worn?”









Read also“Friends” come back, or indulge in memories: what attracts the special issue of the cult seriesThese are the outfits that Rachel regularly wore throughout the series. As it turned out now, Aniston clearly did not like the attributes of clothes, but she was ashamed to tell the scriptwriters about this, reports popcornnews.

Fans of the series were quick to note that it was in these tops that Aniston looked as elegant and innocent as possible.

Ivan Boyko