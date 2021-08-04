Jennifer Lawrence confesses what she regrets most after marrying Cook Maroney

And she talked about her failed attempt to play tennis together.







Jennifer Lawrence











The 30-year-old actress gave a rare interview in which she shared details of family life with Cook Maroney, whom she married last October. On the podcast of Heather McMahan, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her biggest regret at the wedding. The ceremony itself was perfect, but the bachelorette party, according to the star, left much to be desired.









“I threw a pajama party in my apartment and wish I had a bigger party planned. My girlfriend got married shortly after me and I was at her bachelorette party … we called it my bachelorette party. It was the most fun weekend of my life. I don’t know how she felt, but I had a good time, ”Jennifer admitted.

The actress also spoke about the quarantine in the company of her lover. As it turns out, the couple disagree dramatically when it comes to choosing a movie for the evening: “He chose a three-hour black and white Japanese film with subtitles, and I said, ‘How dare you?”

But Lawrence is also far from ideal. “The other day Cook and I tried to play tennis, but I have temperament problems,” said the Oscar winner. – We lasted 15 minutes. I missed the ball, turned around and threw the racket with all my strength, shouting obscene words in front of the children. “