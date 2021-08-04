Wednesday, August 4, 2021
    Jennifer Lawrence on double humiliation




    She noted that she was ashamed, and what happened a few days after the incident made her even more upset. According to Jennifer, some did not believe that her fall was an accident.

    “As I get older, I calmly look back at that incident, although I was sensitive about it for a long time. Just three days later, I saw host Anderson Cooper say on the air, “Oh, she definitely planned the fall.” It was terrible, because I had already humiliated myself, and I was also accused of a fake fall! ” – Jennifer admitted, noting that later the presenter apologized to her.




    Lawrence also remembered her bachelorette party. The actress regrets that she did not arrange a noisy holiday with her friends. Instead, she had a pajama party at her apartment.

    “My friend got married shortly after me and I was at her bachelorette party … we called it my bachelorette party. It was the most fun weekend of my life. I don’t know how she felt, but I took a good break, ”Lawrence quotes the Daily Mail.

    Jennifer is spotted walking with her husband. She chose a provocative outfit for the exit. Lawrence was convicted of imitating Kate Middleton. Here you can see who the actress dated before marriage.




