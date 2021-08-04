Jennifer Lawrence regularly kicks her husband out of the bedroom. And that’s why!

“He already knows what’s what.”







REX / Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence











The 30-year-old actress is careful to ensure that her family life does not ruin her long-standing friendship with a close friend, and she throws a pajama party once a week. Cook Maroney is already used to it: according to Jennifer Lawrence, he voluntarily leaves for the guest bedroom, knowing that he is an extra link in this party.









“You never know how the gatherings will end,” the star admitted on the Absolutely Not podcast. – My friend came once to visit, it was not planned, but in the end she stayed overnight and we slept in our bed, and my husband slept in the guest room. He already knows what’s what. “

“My best friend all over the world, we always had sleepovers, but then she got married when we were quite young. I was about 24 years old, and I said: “Okay, I understand everything. Everything will change”. She replied, “Oh, it isn’t.” And to this day, and she has been married for seven years, we love pajama parties, ”explained Jennifer.

The actress really adores them: even for her bachelorette party, she chose a similar format. True, then she regretted it.