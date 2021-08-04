Jennifer Lawrence will play a heroine in the cinematic universe

Everything we know about the reboot “Fantastic Four” within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is in active development under the leadership of John Watts (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

However, there will probably be little specific information about the project in the near future, as the director is still working on “Spider-Man 3”… The blockbuster is expected to premiere only in 2023.

Rumors have indicated that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt could play Reed Richards and Sue Storm ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to the characters. The actors added fuel to the fire, admitting more than once that he would like to join the Kevin Feige franchise.









Now, a new rumor from The Disinsider claims that Jennifer Lawrence is in talks for a role in the film. And many have speculated that she could play the Invisible Lady.

A few weeks ago, the WGTC reported that the Academy Award winner is open to the idea of ​​returning to superhero cinema. Perhaps Jennifer Lawrence will soon be aboard the MCU.

Either way, we’re still far from any official casting announcements, but there’s no denying that Lawrence would be a good choice for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm.