Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated their son’s birthday

Jessica Biel with her son Silas

The son of 38-year-old Jessica Biel and 39-year-old Justin Timberlake, Silas, turned five yesterday. On this occasion, Jessica posted on Instagram an archive photo with the boy, taken during last year’s family vacation, and told how they celebrate this holiday in self-isolation.

Today this baby is 5 years old! We celebrate the holiday at home: collect Lego and eat birthday cake. I found this photo from last summer on my phone and was very happy. On this day, we also want to support charities that help children and their parents stay full during this difficult period of quarantine. Dig into your archives and post your photos with your loved ones too – it will bring you a little joy. I send all the rays of love!

– wrote Jessica.

Recall that Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been protecting their son from the increased attention of the press since birth and posting pictures of the baby on social networks exclusively from those angles where his face is not visible.

Justin Timberlake with his son Silas

The joint quarantine probably went to the advantage of this stellar couple, because over the past few months they have been trying hard to restore relations after the scandalous episode involving Justin. In November, he spent an evening at a bar with his co-star “Palmer” Alicia Weinwright, and their demeanor was hardly friendly.









Timberlake explained that he was drunk that evening and publicly apologized to his wife, and now he is doing everything to regain her trust. Justin showered Jessica with compliments and gifts, and recently decided to go with his beloved on a romantic trip to one of the hottest countries to be alone with her. However, Timberlake’s plans were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, because of which they had to stay at home in self-isolation.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake